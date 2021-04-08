Left Menu

IMF chief worried about middle-income countries, urges expanded definition of 'vulnerable'

The United Nations and other institutions have urged the Group of 20 major economies to expand a freeze in payments on official bilateral debt and a new common framework for debt treatments to include such countries, many of which have been hit hard by the pandemic and its economic fallout. G20 finance officials on Wednesday backed a $650 billion expansion of the IMF's emergency reserves, or Special Drawing Rights, which richer IMF members will be able to loan to the IMF's PRGT to help the poorest countries.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2021 05:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 05:37 IST
IMF chief worried about middle-income countries, urges expanded definition of 'vulnerable'

The head of the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said she would discuss with IMF members whether they back offering low- and no-interest financing to middle-income countries hit hard by the pandemic, not just the poorest countries. Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she was concerned about tourism-dependent and other middle-income countries that had weaker fundamentals and high-debt levels, even before the pandemic, and generally backed adoption of a broader definition of what makes a country "vulnerable."

The IMF's Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust can currently only lend to the poorest countries, which limits the ability of developing countries with higher income levels to get low- or zero-interest loans from the IMF. The United Nations and other institutions have urged the Group of 20 major economies to expand a freeze in payments on official bilateral debt and a new common framework for debt treatments to include such countries, many of which have been hit hard by the pandemic and its economic fallout.

G20 finance officials on Wednesday backed a $650 billion expansion of the IMF's emergency reserves, or Special Drawing Rights, which richer IMF members will be able to loan to the IMF's PRGT to help the poorest countries. Georgieva said the IMF expected to finish work on a formal proposal for the $650 billion SDR allocation by mid-June, and was also working on ways for IMF members to lend their reserves to help poor countries.

She said it was "realistic" that members could access the expanded reserves by mid-August, but declined to estimate how many SDRs would likely be shared by richer countries. While IMF members can already lend excess SDRs to the IMF's PRGT facility, there is no formal IMF mechanism in place to facilitate loans to help middle-income countries.

Georgieva said the issue was raised during Wednesday's G20 meeting, noting a call by Mexico and Argentina for greater debt relief for middle-income countries. The EU believed middle-income countries should be covered by the G20 Common Framework, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said in a statement to the IMF's steering committee posted on Wednesday. He said the framework should become the "standard process for all debt restructuring cases, including in middle-income countries," and urged the IMF to keep exploring additional tools to serve its members' needs.

Georgieva said there were other ways to support middle-income countries, but gave no specific details. She said she would discuss with members the possibility of opening concessional financing terms to those countries as well. Georgieva said her personal view was that the international community should expand its view of "vulnerability" beyond simply income levels to include climate shocks.

"The international community should look into other factors for vulnerability, as we think of appropriate ways to support developing countries, and that discussion is going to be quite intensively going on over the next months," she said. While Argentina and Mexico warned of a possible looming debt crisis, the IMF chief said she did not expect a systemic debt crisis at the current time, but the Fund would remain watchful.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Mrinal Dutt to play gay character in ALTBalaji's 'His Storyy'

Actor Mrinal Dutt is set to play a gay character in the upcoming series His Storyy.Described as an urban relationship drama, the show is scheduled to start streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Premium from April 25. The series, backed by Ding En...

U Gro Capital ties up with SBM to launch credit cards, targets to sell 15,000 cards

Non-bank lender U Gro Capital on Thursday said it is hoping to sell up to 15,000 small businesses-focused credit cards launched through a tie-up with SBM Bank India in the next few years.Eligible customers identified by U Gro will have to o...

Unruly passenger strips naked, misbehaves with crew onboard AirAsia flight

By Ashoke Raj AirAsia passengers on Tuesday witnessed an unprecedented incident on i5-722 Bengaluru to Delhi flight when an unruly passenger stripped naked onboard.A passenger who was onboard told ANI, Firstly, the unruly passenger started ...

Islamic preacher arrested in Bangladesh for making "anti-state speech"

A 27-year-old Bangaladeshi Islamic preacher has again been apprehended by the police, this time under the Digital Security Act DSA for allegedly making an anti-state speech and inciting disorder, according to media reports on Thursday.Rafiq...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021