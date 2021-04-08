Following are the top stories at 1 pm.

NATION DEL13 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India reports highest daily spike of over 1.26 lakh new cases New Delhi: India registered a record single-day spike of 1,26,789 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its infection tally to 1,29,28,574, while the number of active cases too went upwards to breach the nine lakh-mark again, Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday showed.

DEL9 VACCINE-LD PM PM Modi takes second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the AIIMS here, and asked those eligible for the shot to take it soon to defeat the virus.

DEL15 VIRUS-VACCINATIONS COVID-19: India leads globally with average of more than 34 lakh doses given per day New Delhi: With an average of 34,30,502 anti-coronavirus doses being given per day, India has topped globally in terms of the number of jabs administered daily, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

DEL11 DEF-INDOBANGLA ARMY CHIEF Army Chief Gen Naravane leaves for Bangladesh on 5-day visit New Delhi: Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane on Thursday left for Bangladesh on a five-day visit to further expand cooperation and coordination between the two countries on a host of strategic issues.

MDS2 KA-STRIKE Karnataka RTC workers strike enters second day, bus services hit Bengaluru: Bus services remained hit across Karnataka for the second consecutive day on Thursday as drivers and conductors of road transport corporations continued their indefinite strike on wage related issues.

LEGAL LGD4 DL-HC-LD ELECTION MASKS Plea for compulsory masking during poll campaign:HC seeks stand of Centre, EC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Centre and the Election Commission on a plea seeking to ensure that masks are worn mandatorily by everyone involved in poll campaigns during the ongoing elections in various states and union territories.

LGD3 HC-UKD WILDFIRES Try artificial rain to douse wildfires: Court to Uttarakhand govt Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has asked the state government to find out the possibility of using artificial rain to douse forest fires raging in various parts of the state.

FOREIGN FGN11 VIRUS-NZ-INDIA-TRAVEL-LD BAN NZ temporarily suspends travel from India to combat surge in COVID-19 infected travellers: PM Ardern Melbourne/Wellington: New Zealand has for the first time imposed a temporary ban on travellers coming from India, including its citizens, for about two weeks from April 11 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases among visitors to this country, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday. By Natasha Chaku FGN1 WORLD BANK-INDIA-GROWTH Faster global growth driven primarily by US, China and India: World Bank president Washington: There is now a faster global growth driven primarily by the US, China and India, World Bank president David Malpass has said even as he expressed concern over growing inequality due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By Lalit K Jha FGN3 IMF-INDIA During COVID-19 pandemic, India's debt to GDP ratio increased from 74 pc to 90 pc: IMF Washington: India's debt to GDP ratio increased from 74 per cent to 90 per cent during the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Monetary Fund has said, noting that it expects this to drop down to 80 per cent as a result of the country's economic recovery. By Lalit K Jha FGN2 IMF-RECOVERY Recovery is underway after worst global recession since World War II: IMF MD Washington: A day after the International Monetary Fund forecast a global growth of six per cent for this year, IMF Managing Director Christine Georgieva has said that after the worst global recession since the Second World War, the recovery is underway. By Lalit K Jha PTI IJT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)