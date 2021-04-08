12-year-old boy sodomised in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 12-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by two men here, police said on Thursday.

According to a complaint lodged by the minor's father, the two men took the boy to a secluded place on Wednesday and allegedly sodomised him.

The accused also threatened the boy with dire consequences if he told anyone about the incident, police said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Civil Lines Police Station and one of the two men was arrested.

Police said Pushpendra Tyagi was arrested and efforts were underway to nab the second accused.

In another case, a man accused of sodomising a seven-year-old boy in Shamli district earlier this month was arrested, police said.

The man was identified as Wasil, they said, adding that a probe into the matter was going on.

