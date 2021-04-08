Sachin Waze taken to Mumbai's JJ hospital for check-up

Left Menu

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-04-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 14:48 IST
Suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze taken to JJ Hospital in Mumbai today. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze, accused in Mansukh Hiren death case, has been taken to JJ Hospital for a clinical check-up on Thursday by National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials. "Sachin Waze was brought this afternoon to hospital for a clinical check-up and was examined and sent back. The report has also been given to the concerned authorities," informed JJ Hospital.

Earlier today, Sachin Waze claimed a person named Darshan Ghodawat, introducing himself as a close aide of a senior Maharashtra Minister, had asked him to collect a monthly amount of Rs 100 crore from the illegal gutkha sellers. The suspended police officer had written a letter to the NIA court on Wednesday claimed that another Maharashtra Minister had also asked him to illegitimately collect money for him.

The court did not accept the letter, stating that it was not submitted in a proper format. Waze, who is being probed by the NIA in the Antilia bomb scare, was produced by the agency for further custody when he attempted to submit this letter. The court, however, told him to follow due process and did not accept it.

Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) who was in charge of the Mansukh Hiren case, is in NIA custody, for his alleged role and involvement in placing the explosives-laden vehicle outside the residence of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside Anitilia, was found dead on March 5 in Thane. (ANI)

