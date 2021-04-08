Left Menu

Suspect found in South Carolina killings of 2 kids, 3 adults

PTI | Rockhill | Updated: 08-04-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 19:32 IST
Suspect found in South Carolina killings of 2 kids, 3 adults

A gunman killed five people including a prominent doctor and his grandchildren in South Carolina, prompting an hourslong search that led to a suspect in a nearby home, the York County Sheriff's Office said.

The York County coroner's office said Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69, were pronounced dead at the scene along with grandchildren Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5.

A man who had been working at the home, James Lewis, 38, from Gaston, was found shot to death outside, and a sixth person was hospitalized with “serious gunshot wounds,” York County Sheriff's Office's spokesperson Trent Faris said. Faris said deputies were called around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday to the Lesslies' home in the Rock Hill area, and spent hours searching for the suspect before finding him in a nearby home. “We have found the person we believe is responsible and we are with him at this time and that's all I can say about the suspect,” Faris said.

The investigation is ongoing, he said.

“Dr. Lesslie was my doctor growing up,” Faris said. “Dr. Lesslie has been one of those people that everybody knows. He started Riverview Medical Center in Rock Hill and it's been a staple in Rock Hill for years.” A biography page of Dr. Lesslie said he and his wife of 35 years raised four children. He had been practicing medicine in Rock Hill since 1981, according to the Riverview website. He received his degree at the Medical University of South Carolina and has worked in the surrounding Rock Hill area and Charlotte, North Carolina. Rock Hill is a city in northernmost South Carolina about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Charlotte, North Carolina.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Chhindwara under lockdown; 4 districts, cities set for curbs

A lockdown was imposed in Madhya Pradeshs Chhindwara district on late Thursday evening, while a similar measure will be enforced in four other districts from Friday and cities will observe a 60-hour lockdown this weekend to curb the COVID-1...

Turkey's daily new COVID-19 cases near 56,000, at record high

Turkey recorded 55,941 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Thursday, the highest daily level in the country since the start of the pandemic.Last week President Tayyip Erdogan announced a tightening of ...

CBI will now expose extortion racket: Fadnavis on SC ruling

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that with the Supreme Court rejecting former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukhs plea against the Bombay High Court order, the CBI will now investigate and expose the extortion racket.In a ...

COVAX vaccines reach more than 100 countries, despite supply snags

The COVAX vaccine facility has delivered nearly 38.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 102 countries and economies across six continents, six weeks after it began to roll out supplies, according to a statement on Thursday. The programme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021