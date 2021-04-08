Left Menu

U.S. expresses concern over Tigray crisis to Ethiopian deputy PM -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 20:28 IST
Representative image

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan expressed U.S. concerns over the crisis in the Tigray region in a call with Ethopia's deputy prime minister, Demeke Mekonnen, the White House said on Thursday.

The two "discussed critical steps to address the crisis, including expanded humanitarian access, cessation of hostilities, departure of foreign troops, and independent investigations into atrocities and human rights violations," in their phone call on Wednesday, the White House said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

