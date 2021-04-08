Left Menu

Two-wheeler buyers to get free helmet with vehicle in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-04-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 21:57 IST
Two-wheeler buyers will now get a helmet for free while purchasing the vehicle in Rajasthan. Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariwas has approved a proposal in this regard, an official statement said on Thursday.

He said all the dealers are being directed to provide a helmet for free with the sale of two-wheelers for drivers’ safety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

