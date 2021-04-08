Two-wheeler buyers to get free helmet with vehicle in Rajasthan

Two-wheeler buyers will now get a helmet for free while purchasing the vehicle in Rajasthan. Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariwas has approved a proposal in this regard, an official statement said on Thursday.

He said all the dealers are being directed to provide a helmet for free with the sale of two-wheelers for drivers’ safety.

