Left Menu

ED files chargesheet against Gayatri Prajapati, attaches assets worth Rs 55 Cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 22:13 IST
ED files chargesheet against Gayatri Prajapati, attaches assets worth Rs 55 Cr

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed its first chargesheet against former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prajapati on Thursday even as it attached 60 assets and over 50 bank accounts of his and his family members worth over Rs 55 crore, officials said.

The central agency is probing the former legislator, who held the mining portfolio in the Samajwadi Party government led by Akhilesh Yadav, on money-laundering charges in a case linked to alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

''A total of 57 bank accounts with a total balance of Rs 3.5 crore and 60 immovable properties worth Rs 33.45 crore have been provisionally attached. The total market value of such properties as on date is over Rs 55 crore,'' the Lucknow zonal office of the ED said.

It also filed a prosecution complaint or chargesheet against Prajapati and others before a special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court in Lucknow on charges of amassing a huge number of properties in the names of his family members, benamis and companies controlled through his sons and dummy directors.

Joint Director of the ED (Lucknow zone) Rajeshwar Singh said further investigation in the case is in progress and attachment of some more benami properties located in Mumbai, Lucknow and other places will be done and further prosecution complaints filed against other accused.

Prajapati was booked earlier this year by the ED in the money-laundering case after analysing a vigilance FIR lodged against him by the Uttar Pradesh police on charges of possessing disproportionate assets. He was already being probed by the central agency in a case of illegal mining.

The agency claimed that ''Prajapati's total income when he was a minister (from 2013 to 2017) was only Rs 72.38 lakh, including his salary of around Rs 25.4 lakh''.

''He had shown a substantial rental income but most of it was found to be bogus and only to inflate his income,'' it said.

The agency alleged that the assets ''standing in the name of the family members of Prajapati, the benami holders and various companies wherein his sons are/were directors were found to be worth over Rs 36.94 crore (approx.), which is several times over and above their total purchasing capacity''.

Prajapati is also accused of raping a woman and attempting to molest her minor daughter, along with others.

He was arrested and sent to jail on March 15, 2017 and has been in judicial custody since then. He was arrested by the ED too.

The agency had raided a number premises linked to Prajapati and his family members in Lucknow, Kanpur and Amethi in December last year.

It had then said it had seized Rs 1.42 lakh in cash, demonetised currency of Rs 11.50 lakh, stamp papers worth Rs five lakh, property-related documents and computers.

It had claimed that ''cash deposits in the bank accounts of Prajapati's family members and companies were found to be non-commensurate with their income-tax filings''.

''It was revealed that during the period the accused (Prajapati) remained as a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, his company rose exponentially in net worth, which he could not explain satisfactorily during his examination,'' the ED had said.

The agency had said both sons and the daughter-in-law of Prajapati had ''filed a substantial undisclosed income to the tune of Rs 15.23 crore under the IDS-2016 and paid taxes of around Rs 6.85 crore''.

The Income Declaration Scheme (IDS) was a black money-declaration window launched by the Union government in 2016.

''However, Prajapati feigned ignorance about any such undisclosed income,'' the agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. plays down expectations for Vienna Iran nuclear talks

The U.S. State Department on Thursday played down expectations for talks on how Washington and Tehran might resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and said the U.S. envoy was likely to return home as the talks break for the weeke...

Portugal will only use AstraZeneca shots for over-60s

Portugal will from now on recommend the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine only for people aged over 60, the health authority DGS said on Thursday, amid concerns over possible links between the shot and very rare cases of blood clots. The coordin...

Ensure strict compliance of COVID-19 guidelines in Rajasthan: Gehlot to officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday directed officials to ensure strict compliance of COVID-19 guidelines to contain the spread of the pandemic in the state, an official statement said.Chairing a meeting to review the COVID-19...

Large spinal tumour removed from young patient in high-risk surgery in Delhi

A very large spinal tumour was removed from a 22-year-old patient in a high-risk surgery at a leading private facility here, hospital authorities said on Thursday.The patient suffered from persistent back pain, which had been previously tre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021