Left Menu

COVID-19: Delhi High Court returns to virtual mode till April 23

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Thursday announced that it will take up matters through virtual mode till April 23 starting from Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 22:23 IST
COVID-19: Delhi High Court returns to virtual mode till April 23
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Thursday announced that it will take up matters through virtual mode till April 23 starting from Friday. "In continuation of this court's office order No.190/RG/DHC/2021 dated March 3, Full court has been pleased to order that in view of the alarming rise in the COVID-19 cases in the NCT of Delhi, this court shall, with effect from April 9, take up matters as per the existing arrangement with regard to the listing of cases, through virtual mode only, till April 23," a public notification said.

"All the courts of Joint Registrar (Judicial) shall also, with effect from April 9, hold courts through virtual mode only, till April 23. No adverse orders shall be passed by the courts of Joint Registrar (Judicial) in case of non-appearance of parties and/ or their counsel and the matters which are fixed for recording of evidence before the said courts, shall be adjourned," the notification said. In another notification, the high court also said that all district courts will also take up matter through virtual mode till April 24.

It has further been directed that the Principal District and Sessions Judges in consultation with the DG (Prisons) shall make necessary arrangements for extension of remand of Undertrial Prisoners (UTPs). Wherever required, during the trial, UTPs may be produced through video conferencing. No adverse orders shall be passed by the District Courts in Delhi in case of non-appearance of parties and/ or their counsel and the matters which are fixed for recording of evidence, shall be adjourned, the notification said. The Delhi High Court and all district courts of Delhi had on March 15 resumed physical hearing.

The high court had suspended its functioning on March 23 last year, followed by the government decision to imposed lockdown in wake of containing COVID-19. However, the high court continued to take up urgent matters through videoconferencing and later resumed physical hearing of limited benches. Meanwhile, Delhi State Legal Service Authority deferred the Lok Adalat scheduled for April 10 till further orders.

"Owing to the recent spurt of COVID-19 cases in Delhi and considering that in the forthcoming National Lok Adalat scheduled for April 10, there is a likelihood of large footfall in all the court complexes, it has been advised and directed by the Executive Chairperson of Delhi State Legal Services Authority, to defer the National Lok Adalat till further orders. The Lok Adalat scheduled for April 10 accordingly stands deffered," a notification issued by DSLSA said. The national capital registered as many as 7,437 fresh cases and 24 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the health department informed on Thursday. The spike was the highest single-day rise witnessed in Delhi since November 19 last year when 7,546 COVID-19 cases were registered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Google-backed nuclear energy firm TAE Technologies raises $280 mln

TAE Technologies, a California-based firm building technology to generate power from nuclear fusion, said on Thursday it had raised 280 million from new and existing investors, including Google and New Enterprise Associates. The company, wh...

U.S. plays down expectations for Vienna Iran nuclear talks

The U.S. State Department on Thursday played down expectations for talks on how Washington and Tehran might resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and said the U.S. envoy was likely to return home as the talks break for the weeke...

Portugal will only use AstraZeneca shots for over-60s

Portugal will from now on recommend the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine only for people aged over 60, the health authority DGS said on Thursday, amid concerns over possible links between the shot and very rare cases of blood clots. The coordin...

Ensure strict compliance of COVID-19 guidelines in Rajasthan: Gehlot to officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday directed officials to ensure strict compliance of COVID-19 guidelines to contain the spread of the pandemic in the state, an official statement said.Chairing a meeting to review the COVID-19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021