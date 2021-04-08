White house concerned by the violence in Northern Ireland, calls for calm

White house concerned by the violence in Northern Ireland, calls for calmReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 23:02 IST
The Biden administration is concerned by the recent spate of violence in Northern Ireland and is calling for calm, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.
Violence first broke out last week amid rising tensions relating to Brexit and anger over a decision by police not to prosecute leaders of the Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein for allegedly breaking coronavirus restrictions during the funeral of a former leading IRA figure.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
