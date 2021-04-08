U.S. discussing Russian troop movement near Ukraine with allies - White House

U.S. discussing Russian troop movement near Ukraine with allies - White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 23:22 IST
The United States is increasingly concerned about what it sees as escalating Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine, and is discussing Russian troop movements with its NATO allies, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. "Russia now has more troops on the border with Ukraine than at any time since 2014," Psaki told reporters, referring to the period when Russia annexed the Crimea region of Ukraine.
She said the United States was discussing its concerns about regional tensions and ceasefire violations with NATO allies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- The United States
- Russian
- Jen Psaki
- United States
- Crimea
- NATO
- Ukraine
- White House
ALSO READ
GSK and Vir seek emergency use of COVID-19 therapy in United States
Moderna says shipped 100 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to United States
United States condemns China's sanctions in dispute over Uighurs
Russia jails woman for 12 years in Crimea for spying on behalf of Ukraine
Soccer-Honduras beat United States to qualify for Tokyo Olympics