Telangana CM offers Rs 2000 assistance to teachers, staff in private educational institutions

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to release Rs 2000 financial assistance and 25 Kg rice free of cost through the Fair Price Shops to the teachers and other staff of the recognized private educational institutions in the state.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 08-04-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 23:42 IST
Representative iImage. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to release Rs 2000 financial assistance and 25 Kg rice free of cost through the Fair Price Shops to the teachers and other staff of the recognized private educational institutions in the state. The Chief Minister decided to release Rs 2000 financial assistance and 25 Kg rice free for cost for private teaching staffs as they were facing problems due to shutting down of the educational institutions due to coronavirus pandemic.

The financial assistance will be given to recognised private Educational Institutions' teachers and staff families per month from April till the educational institutions are reopened. He said to get assistance the private educational institutions' teachers and other staff should apply to the district collector concerned with their bank account details and other relevant information.

The Chief Minister has instructed Education Minister Sabita Indrareddy, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Government's Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma to hold a videoconference at 11.30 AM tomorrow at BRK Bhavan. All the district collectors, DEOs, and Civil Supplies departments DSOs will participate in the conference. Orders for the implementation of the required guidelines and action plan will be issued. KCR said that this decision was taken on a humanitarian consideration and it would help 50 lakh teachers and staff working in the recognized private educational institutions in the State. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

