State Dept says Good Friday accord should not become a 'casualty' of Brexit

The U.S. State Department on Thursday said the Good Friday accord protecting peace in Northern Ireland should not become "a casualty" of Brexit, after more than a week of nightly violence partly fueled by frustration among pro-British unionists over post-Brexit trade barriers.

Violence first broke out last week amid rising tensions relating to Brexit and anger over a decision by police not to prosecute leaders of the Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein for allegedly breaking coronavirus restrictions during the funeral of a former leading IRA figure.

