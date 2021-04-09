Turkey condemns 'ugly' Draghi comments about Erdogan

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that Turkey strongly condemned "ugly" comments by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who accused President Tayyip Erdogan of humiliating European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen this week.

Draghi had said it was important to be frank with "dictators". Turkey's state-owned Anadolu news agency said the Italian ambassador to Ankara was summoned to the foreign ministry over the remarks.

