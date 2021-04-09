Multiple people hurt in shooting in Bryan, Texas: Police

Multiple people were hurt in a shooting at a business in Bryan, Texas, police said, and the shooter was not in custody.

Bryan Police Lt. Jason James said several people were wounded on Thursday. It was unclear whether anyone was killed. Employees of the business were being interviewed, James said, and witnesses had identified a suspect.

Bryan is about 160 kilometers northwest of Houston.

