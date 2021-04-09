Multiple people hurt in shooting in Bryan, Texas: Police

Multiple people hurt in shooting in Bryan, Texas: PolicePTI | Bryan | Updated: 09-04-2021 03:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 03:25 IST
Multiple people were hurt in a shooting at a business in Bryan, Texas, police said, and the shooter was not in custody.
Bryan Police Lt. Jason James said several people were wounded on Thursday. It was unclear whether anyone was killed. Employees of the business were being interviewed, James said, and witnesses had identified a suspect.
Bryan is about 160 kilometers northwest of Houston.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bryan
- Texas
- James
- Jason James
- Houston
ALSO READ
Pentagon approves request to house migrant children at two bases in Texas
Reforms pushed in George Floyd's native Texas as trial nears
Reforms pushed in Texas as trial nears in George Floyd death
Texas death toll from February storm, outages surpasses 100
Small Texas border town is route to US for migrant children