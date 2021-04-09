Left Menu

Brazil top court orders probe of Bolsonaro's pandemic steps

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 09-04-2021 07:33 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 07:33 IST
Brazil top court orders probe of Bolsonaro's pandemic steps

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has ordered the Senate to investigate the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis and the full court ruled that churches can be barred from reopening during the pandemic, threatening to further strain tensions between President Jair Bolsonaro and the judiciary.

The order by Justice Luis Roberto Barroso for a Senate probe on Thursday came only minutes after the whole court upheld the power of local authorities to prevent churches and other houses of worship from opening.

Bolsonaro has downplayed the threat of the coronavirus while arguing that the economic and emotional impacts of shutdowns would harm more Brazilians than the pandemic. He has at times bristled at the checks and balances from other branches of government, and has repeatedly criticised the Supreme Court for upholding the power of governors and mayors to establish restrictions on economic and personal activity during the pandemic. Last year, he attended protests against the court.

The conservative president, a proud Christian who has the support of some of the country's main evangelical leaders, has opposed locally imposed lockdowns and other restrictions that health experts have said were sorely needed to halt the virus' spread. In recent weeks, Brazil has become the epicenter of the pandemic crisis, accounting for more than one-quarter of the world's deaths from COVID-19.

''The inquiry will call scientists from all over Brazil to testify and show how irresponsible the president's statements were. It will get tougher for him. Public opinion will be heard at the Senate,'' said Carlos Melo, a political science professor at Insper University in Sao Paulo. ''It was unavoidable. The time came for the political system to react.'' With the country's death toll rising - among the 345,000 dead are three senators - more than the required 27 senators had already signed a request for a congressional investigation into the administration's handling of the pandemic, but moving forward required approval by the chamber's president, Sen. Rodrigo Pacheco. Pacheco, who won his leadership post in January with Bolsonaro's support, had refrained from triggering the probe. ''It wasn't the moment. That's what I think,'' Pacheco told reporters in Brasilia after the judge's order. ''This inquiry at this moment will be out of bounds. It might crown the national failure in this pandemic.'' Pacheco said a probe will inevitably drag forward the 2022 presidential race in which Bolsonaro is expected to seek reelection, giving opposition senators a platform for attacking the leader and potentially accusing him of committing crimes.

The Senate is to look at how the government dealt with the COVID-19 crisis, and could level new criticism at Bolsonaro. If senators decided there was anything criminal in the response, the Senate would have to ask the federal attorney general to open its own investigation. The ruling on houses of worship doesn't prevent local authorities from allowing churches to reopen, and some have already done so.

But the court acted after Justice Kassio Marques, the court's only member appointed by Bolsonaro, allowed churches across Brazil to reopen Saturday provided they followed health protocols. Many churches opened on Easter Sunday, some without observing social distancing. Marques was overruled by his colleagues in a 9-2 vote that culminated Thursday. Justice Gilmar Mendes said during his vote that Brazil has become ''an international pariah in matters of healthcare.'' ''Brazil, which was once a role model in public health, in immunization campaigns, is today in this highly embarrassing situation,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar junta says expects full govt operations soon, amid nationwide strike

Myanmars ruling military on Friday said it believed government operations would soon return to normal, as public participation in protests and strikes against the junta was waning. In a televised news conference, junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun...

3 cops suspended over incident of firing at BJP leader in UP's Shamli

Three policemen were suspended on Friday in connection with an incident of firing at a BJP leader in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh earlier this week.Head Constable of the Special Operations Group Vikas Kumar, constables Ankush Kumar and ...

Sterling falls, set for biggest weekly loss since 2020

Sterling fell on Friday, touching a two-month low against the dollar in early London trading, and was set for its biggest weekly drop so far this year, hit by concerns about vaccinations and profit-taking after a strong first quarter.The po...

Germany needs nationwide measures to break COVID wave - health minister

German needs to implement nationwide measures to break the current wave of coronavirus infections as quickly as possible, its health minister said on Friday. We need a lockdown, Jens Spahn told journalists in a news conference, adding that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021