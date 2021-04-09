Left Menu

Mumbai court dismisses cop's defamation plea against Arnab

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 13:03 IST
Mumbai court dismisses cop's defamation plea against Arnab
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A session court here has dismissed criminal defamation complaint filed by a Mumbai police officer against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami over certain claims made during the coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The plea, by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Trimukhe, was dismissed by the court on April 1, but a detailed order was made available on Thursday.

Trimukhe's complaint had also named ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd, which owns Republic Media Network, and Goswami's wife, who is a director in the company.

The complainant had alleged that there were some tweets by Goswami and others which misrepresented him.

Additional sessions judge Uday Padwad found that Trimukhe's complaint was not in conformity with the mandatory requirement ofsection199(2)of the CrPC for the court to take cognizance.

As per provisions of 199(2) of the CrPC, any offence falling under Chapter XXI of the Indian Penal Code (45 of 1860) is alleged to have been committed against a public servant in connection with the discharge of his public functions, a court of the session may take cognisance of such offence upon a written complaint by a public prosecutor.

Upon perusal of the complaint submissions made before the court, the judge noted the complaint, in this case, was filed by the DCP himself and not through a public prosecutor.

The judge, however, said the complainant can take his grievances to a magistrate court.

''It is not that the aggrieved public servant against whom the said offenceisallegedtohavebeencommitted has no forum to take his grievances to. Hehastheremedytomake a complaint before the competent magistrate,'' the court said.

''His filing of the complainteventhroughthe public prosecutor, however, would not confer any jurisdiction on thiscourttotake cognisance of the alleged offence,'' it added.

The DCP had filed the complaint in February under Indian Penal Code sections 499, 500 (defamation), and 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory).

Goswami made ''grossly false'', ''malicious'' and ''defamatory'' statements during the coverage of actor Rajput's death in June last year, the police officer had claimed.

The 34-year-old Bollywood actor was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra.

These defamatory statements were telecast on the channel, Republic Bharat, during a discussion about phone records of actor Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput's girlfriend, the complaint said.

''The said defamatory attacks have been made with a singular view of assassinating his (Trimukhe's) official character and thereby...maliciously and deliberately causing undue humiliation of the Mumbai Police Department,'' the complaint had said.

Goswami also tweeted the contents of the telecast to a larger audience, the complaint said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Coriander futures rise on spot demand

Coriander prices on Friday rose Rs 78 to Rs 7,298 per quintal in futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking firm trend at the spot market.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for April delivery wen...

US-Russian trio blast off on mission to space station

A Russian-US trio of space travelers launched successfully Friday, heading for the International Space Station.NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov blasted off as scheduled at 1242 pm 0742 GMT...

IESA appoints Rajeev Khushu of Texas Instruments as the Chairman for 2021-22

India Electronics and Semiconductor Association IESA, the premier body representing the Indian Electronic System Design Manufacturing ESDM industry, appointed Rajeev Khushu, Director Corporate Affairs and Government Relations atTexas Instr...

Delhi's Rajiv Gandhi hospital suspends non-COVID services, earmarked only for coronavirus patients again

Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital RGGSH has been again converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, officials said on Friday.All non-COVID services...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021