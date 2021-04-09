Left Menu

Maha: 56 traders booked for violating COVID-19 norms during protest

PTI | Pune | Updated: 09-04-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 14:08 IST
The Pune police have registered a case against 56 traders for allegedly violating the COVID-19 norms during a protest against the Maharashtra government's latest curbs amid the pandemic, an official said on Friday.

Traders had formed a human chain on Laxmi Road in Pune on Thursday, demanding that the government allow shops selling non-essential commodities and services to operate.

The government has directed that only shops selling essentials will be permitted to operate, while those dealing in other goods and services will have to remain shut till April 30.

''We have registered a case against Fatehchand Ranka, the president of Federation of Trade Association of Pune (FTAP) and 55 other traders for allegedly violating the COVID-19 norms,'' senior inspector Sunil Tikole of Vishrambaug police station said.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Epidemic Act, Disaster Management Act, Mumbai Police act and section 188 of the IPC, he said.

Meanwhile, Ranka appealed to traders and various associations to defer the decision for opening their shops on Friday.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has given an assurance and requested all traders to wait for two days.

''After meetings with officials from the police and municipal corporation, we have decided to wait for two days. I appeal to all traders to defer the decision of opening the shops on Friday and wait for two days,'' he said.

Irrespective of the government's decision, all traders will open their shops on Monday, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

