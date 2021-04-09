U.N. awaits 'proof of life' for Dubai princess - spokeswoman
The United Nations human rights office has asked the United Arab Emirates for "proof of life" for Sheikha Latifa, one of the daughters of the ruler of Dubai, but has not received one, a spokeswoman said on Friday.Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 09-04-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 15:42 IST
The United Nations human rights office has asked the United Arab Emirates for "proof of life" for Sheikha Latifa, one of the daughters of the ruler of Dubai, but has not received one, a spokeswoman said on Friday. In a video message filmed in a bathroom and obtained by the BBC, the princess said she was being held captive in a barricaded villa. The UAE last month said Latifa was being cared for at home by family and medical professionals.
"We haven't got any proof of life, and we would like one, one that is clearly compelling evidence that she is alive. Our first concern of course is to be sure of that, that she is still alive," U.N. human rights spokeswoman Marta Hurtado told a briefing in Geneva. Senior U.N. officials have sought a meeting with the UAE ambassador in Geneva about Latifa, which in principle has been agreed, she said, adding that they also planned to raise the case of her older sister Shamsa.
