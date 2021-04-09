Left Menu

Don't serve customers sans masks, police tells businessmen

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-04-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 17:32 IST
Don't serve customers sans masks, police tells businessmen

Hyderabad, Apr 9 (PTI): The Telangana police on Friday requested shops and other commercialestablishments to not serve customers who come without masks in view of the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.

Police across the State have been told to coordinate with all stakeholders in the local communities such as residents' welfare associations, officials at the village/ward-level to ensure strict implementation of the mask-wearing rule, said Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy in a press release.

Strict enforcement measures, including prosecuting repeat offenders by registering specific cases, will be undertaken,'' the DGP said.

The owners of malls, wine shops, pubs, hotels, restaurants, kirana shops and petrol pumps, among others, have been told to not allow the entry of people without masks, the DGP was quoted as saying in the release.

The trade establishments have also been directed to display signage to this effect on their premises as required under the National Disaster Management Act, the release said.

In a separate release, the DGP said the Police Department shall reach 95 per cent-level of vaccination for all its police personnel, including Home Guards, in the next one week.

The special police units, including Telangana State special police, training institutions, CID, intelligence, greyhounds and octopus, among others, have been asked to complete vaccination in their respective units by next week, it said.

Chief Minister of the State K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday instructed officials to impose Rs 1,000 fine on people who do not wear masks.

Rao wanted the DGP to instruct the police department to strictly enforce the mask rule, a press release had said quoting Rao.

The Chief Minister had urged all those aged above 45 to get vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Ballot counting resumes in union election at Amazon.com

Ballot counting resumed Friday in a union election at an Amazon.com warehouse in Alabama, with the union that hopes to change U.S. labor history well behind in the vote count.Amazon workers at the warehouse in Bessemer were on track to reje...

Video conferencing started in courts due to pandemic, not to replace physical hearings: SC judge

Courts across the country have shifted to virtual hearing due to coronavirus pandemic keeping in mind public health of lawyers and litigants, Supreme Court judge Justice D Y Chandrachud said on Friday.The apex court judge said the video con...

Despite loss of husband, little sign Queen Elizabeth will abdicate

Despite the death of her husband Prince Philip, her partner and confidante during a record-breaking reign, there is little chance that 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth will abdicate, royal watchers believe. Philip, Elizabeths husband for more th...

Delhi Police summons Narsinghanand to join probe into case against him

The Delhi Police on Friday summoned religious leader Narsinghanand Saraswati to join the investigation days after registering an FIR against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, officials said.The FIR was registered on April 3 on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021