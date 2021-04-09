Left Menu

Hong Kong shop founded by pro-democracy activist raided over content labelling

Hong Kong authorities said on Friday they had seized nearly 9,000 Thai cleaning products suspected to have wrong labeling from a shop founded by a pro-democracy activist facing charges under the city's contentious national security law.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 09-04-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 18:14 IST
Hong Kong shop founded by pro-democracy activist raided over content labelling
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Hong Kong authorities said on Friday they had seized nearly 9,000 Thai cleaning products suspected to have wrong labeling from a shop founded by a pro-democracy activist facing charges under the city's contentious national security law. Customs officers on Thursday raided 25 shops belonging to the chain, AbouThai, and arrested a 33-year-old male director of the group, the government said in a statement.

The suspect had been released on bail and further arrests had not been ruled out, it added. "The product information marked on the packages of the products involved failed to bear Chinese and English bilingual warnings or cautions," it said, adding the estimated market value of the 8,805 products seized was about HK$400,000 ($51,400).

Under Hong Kong's Consumer Goods Safety Ordinance, warnings or cautions on products must be in both English and Chinese and are required to be "legibly and conspicuously shown on the goods". Customs chiefs said the raids were carried out in connection with missing safety warnings on cleaning products, with some only having warnings or cautions in Thai, while others bore warnings or cautions in Thai and English.

The company's founder, Mike Lam, is among 47 democrats charged under the city's national security law on a charge of conspiracy to commit subversion and is currently on bail. Crowds queued outside branches of the shop across the city on Friday to show support for Lam, with some saying they believed the raid was politically motivated.

"I find it unreasonable that the Customs targeted AbouThai. That's why I come here to support you. I am quite touched that many people come," said Chris, who declined to give his full name due to the sensitivity of the national security law. The legislation punishes what Beijing broadly defines as secessionism, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in jail.

Local broadcaster RTHK quoted Vincent Chan, from the customs consumer protection bureau, as saying the department condemned any "false accusation" that the raid was an "act of repression". Hong Kong anti-government protesters have queued outside businesses that openly support the democracy movement since anti-government protests flared in 2019.

The former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997 with a promise of safeguards for its wide-ranging autonomy. Democracy activists say authorities are chipping away at those freedoms, accusations which officials in Beijing and Hong Kong reject.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Villa post 99.2 million pounds loss due to COVID-19 impact

Aston Villa suffered losses of 99.2 million pounds 136.23 million in the 2019-20 season as the COVID-19 pandemic hit their finances, the Premier League club said on Friday. The club spent 155.9 million pounds in new recruits after they were...

Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' postponed due to rise in coronavirus cases

The makers of actor Kangana Ranaut-led Thalaivi on Friday announced they have deferred the release of the film due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in India. The multilingual biographical film about the life of J Jayalalithaa, former Tamil Na...

7,955 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 46 deaths

Karnataka logged 7,955 new COVID-19 cases and 46 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 10.48 lakh and the toll to 12,813, the Health department said on Friday.Out of the 7,955 fresh cases reported on Friday, 5,576 cas...

Myanmar junta says protests are dwindling as at least 10 reported killed by troops

Myanmars junta said on Friday that a protest campaign against its rule was dwindling since people wanted peace, and that it would hold elections within two years, the first timeframe it has given for a return to democracy since its Feb. 1 c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021