Ukraine: Russia seeks to discredit Kyiv with disinformation and sows panic

Russia is trying to discredit Ukraine with a disinformation campaign and to sow panic in its eastern Donbass region, Ukraine's top military official was quoted by Interfax Ukraine news agency as saying on Friday.

Ruslan Khomchak, the head of Ukraine's Armed Forces, said Kyiv had intensified military dialogue with NATO and the country's military was taking part in training events, including NATO drills.

"Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic choice is the sovereign right of our state, which Russia has no right to influence," Khomchak said.

