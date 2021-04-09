Left Menu

Greek crime journalist shot dead by motorcycle gunmen - police

Two gunmen on a motorbike shot and killed a prominent Greek crime journalist near his home in Athens on Friday, police said. George Karaivaz, a veteran journalist for private broadcaster STAR TV, was well-known to Greek audiences for his coverage of law and order and police stories.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 20:11 IST
Greek crime journalist shot dead by motorcycle gunmen - police
George Karaivaz, a veteran journalist for private broadcaster STAR TV, was well-known to Greek audiences for his coverage of law and order and police stories. Image Credit: ANI

Two gunmen on a motorbike shot and killed a prominent Greek crime journalist near his home in Athens on Friday, police said.

George Karaivaz, a veteran journalist for private broadcaster STAR TV, was well-known to Greek audiences for his coverage of law and order and police stories. Government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni said the murder "shocked us all".

"Authorities are already investigating in order to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice," she said. Police said Karaivaz was shot early on Friday afternoon by two individuals on a motorbike who fired multiple rounds near his home in Alimos, in the south of Athens. Twelve bullet casings were collected from the scene, a police official said.

There were no immediate reports of a possible motive for Friday's shooting, however, police said the murder was clearly carefully planned. "It was a professional hit," said the police official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to make statements to the media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback for theaters

Paramount Pictures has pushed the release Tom Cruise movie Top Gun Maverick to November from July, the studio said on Friday, a move that deprives theaters of what was expected to be one of the biggest releases of the summer blockbuster sea...

Biden returns prisoner-of-war flag to perch atop White House

President Joe Biden has restored the prisoner-of-warmissing-in-action flag to its former location atop the White House.The black-and-white POWMIA flag returned atop the chief executives residence, just below the American flag, on Friday, wh...

IPL: De Villiers scripts last-ball victory for RCB

AB de Villiers rolled back the years with his beautiful yet brutal assault as Royal Challengers Bangalore pipped defending champions Mumbai Indians by two wickets in a last-ball thriller in the Indian Premier League opener here on Friday.De...

Sikkim reports six new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 6,329

Sikkim reported six fresh COVID- 19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the coronavirus caseload in the state to 6,329, an official said on Friday.East Sikkim district reported five new cases and West Sikkim district one, state Information Ed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021