Reuters | Havana | Updated: 09-04-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 20:32 IST
"Explosive" volcanic eruption rocks Caribbean island St Vincent

La Soufriere volcano on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent "explosively" erupted on Friday morning, spreading ash across surrounding villages, the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre said.

Late on Thursday, Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, said people living in so-called red zones in the northwest and northeast of the island needed to evacuate immediately as the volcano pumped out more smoke and steam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

