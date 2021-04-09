Left Menu

ECI removes officer posted in Mamata Banerjee's security

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-04-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 21:24 IST
The ECI, in order, also attached Ajeet Singh Yadav, SP of Counter Insurgency Force, to the Howrah Police Commissionerate, ''in view of the sensitivity of the assembly election in Howrah district in phase 4'' on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday removed an SP rank officer posted in the security of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, an official said.

The step against Asoke Chakraborty, an officer on special duty (OSD) in an ex-cadre post in the rank of superintendent of police, is believed to have been taken because of ''security lapses'' which led to Banerjee's foot injury in Nandigram last month, he said.

''He is removed from the post with immediate effect,'' the official in the state CEO's office said.

Banerjee suffered the injury after a fall while campaigning in her constituency Nandigram on March 10. Since then, she is seeking votes for her party sitting in a wheelchair.

The poll panel earlier suspended Banerjee's Director Security Vivek Sahay following the incident.

The officer, who is directed to report to the Commissioner of Police of Howrah immediately, ''will be released after completion of the duty,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

