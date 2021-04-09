Western allies closely watching eastern Ukraine situation - German foreign minister

Western allies closely watching eastern Ukraine situation - German foreign ministerReuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-04-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 22:27 IST
Western allies are closely watching developments on Russia's border with eastern Ukraine, where Moscow has been amassing troops, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday after talks with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.
"We are keeping a close eye on the situation with partners in NATO and the EU," Maas said on Twitter. "We agreed that Russia must de-escalate and restore military transparency."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Benchmark German bonds set for best week in 3 1/2 months
German mother of 11 kids fights virus with discipline, love
Soccer-'We stand for human rights', Germany coach Loew backs protest
Benchmark German bonds set for best week in 3-1/2 months
Top German health official says third coronavirus wave could be worst so far