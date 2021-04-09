Retired Army man shoots at wife, held for attempt to murder
A retired Army man was arrested for allegedly shooting at his wife after a quarrel in their home in Airoli in Navi Mumbai, police said on Friday.The woman was unhurt as she ducked in time, said a Rabale police station official.On Wednesday, Smitesh Balipadhi 37 and his wife Madhuri had an argument. The man is an alcoholic and the couple tend to have frequent fights.PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-04-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 22:54 IST
The woman was unhurt as she ducked in time, said a Rabale police station official.
''On Wednesday, Smitesh Balipadhi (37) and his wife Madhuri had an argument. The accused shot a round from his revolver but his wife escaped unhurt as she ducked. The man is an alcoholic and the couple tend to have frequent fights. He has been held for attempt to murder,'' he added.
