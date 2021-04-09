Matheran street named after official who helmed garbage plan

The Matheran Municipal Council has named a street after a civic official currently attached to Thane district's Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation for his stellar work when he was part of the former.

KDMC Ramdas Kokate had been instrumental in carrying out a zero garbage programme in the heavily-patronised hill station when he was a chief officer at MMC, a civic release said.

The road from Setvila Naka to Kachra Depot in Matheran will henceforth be known as Ramdas Tukaram Kokate Marg, the release said.

Incidentally, Kokate worked in Raigad district, of which Matheran is a part, under Collector Vijay Suryavanshi, who is now KDMC civic commissioner.

