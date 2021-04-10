Russian security service search editor's home, says his website
Officers from Russia's Federal Security Service searched the home of Roman Anin, the head of the investigative news website Istories, on Friday, the outlet said. Roman is unreachable," Istories said on its Telegram account.Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-04-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 00:54 IST
Officers from Russia's Federal Security Service searched the home of Roman Anin, the head of the investigative news website Istories, on Friday, the outlet said. Istories said it had not been able to contact the 34-year-old journalist since the search of his property in Moscow. There was no immediate statement from the government and the FSB did not respond to an email seeking comment.
"A few minutes ago, we learnt that FSB officers came to the Istories editor-in-chief, Roman Anin ... Roman is unreachable," Istories said on its Telegram account. Anin and Istories have published a series of stories on Russian politics and business affairs.
Anin also worked as a freelancer for Reuters from 2013 to 2015, contributing to a series on Russian President Vladimir Putin's wealth.
