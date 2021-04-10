Left Menu

Only 5 days of vaccine stock left, says Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday said that the state has only five days of COVID-19 vaccines left.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 10-04-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 14:08 IST
Only 5 days of vaccine stock left, says Punjab CM
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh during a video conference with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday said that the state has only five days of COVID-19 vaccines left. "Punjab left with only 5 days of supply (5.7 lakh Covid vaccine doses) at the current levels of vaccinating 85000-90000 persons a day. If the state is able to meet its target of 2 lakh vaccines a day, then its current supplies will last only 3 days," the Punjab CM said during a video conference convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to discuss the Covid situation.

He said that he had written to the Prime Minister and the Union Health Minister to give confirmed supply schedules. He also urged the Centre to share the schedule for the supply of vaccines with the states over the next quarter based on their confirmed supply orders. "Despite being a slow-starter in vaccination, Punjab has vaccinated more than 16 lakh persons, at an average of around 85000-90000 per day," he said.

Captain Amarinder Singh said people in Punjab were still not coming out in large numbers for the vaccination due to the massive anger prevailing against the Government of India on the issue of Farm Laws. Since Punjab has a majority population among the agriculture community, even the common man is affected by the farmers' agitation, he said, adding "this anger is impacting the vaccination drive." He said his government is undertaking an extensive media campaign to address the misinformation regarding COVID-19 and vaccination hesitancy.

"Ranking 18th in the country at present in terms of cases reported, Punjab is showing around 8 per cent positivity, with an average of around 3000 cases per day for the past 15 days," the Chief Minister said. The number of cases is slightly stable, he pointed out, adding that "this shows that the steps taken in the last 3 weeks are in the right direction." Even in the graphs put up by Health Ministry in Prime Minister's review meeting yesterday, the "curve appears to be flattened over the past fortnight," he said, disclosing that the state currently has around 27,200 active cases with a recovery rate of 87.1 per cent.

The CM further said that the deaths are a concern for Punjab, with around 50-60 daily deaths with a little under 2 per cent Case Fatality Rate (CFR) in the second surge. He also gave details of testing and contact tracing, revealing that more than 40,000 COVID tests are being conducted per day of which more than 90 per cent are RT-PCR, with Punjab's testing per million is higher than the national average.

The meeting was attended by chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states, as well as senior party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Chiefs secure first ever 'golden point' win in Super Rugby Aotearoa

Waikato Chiefs fullback Damian McKenzie kicked a 45-metre penalty in extra time to secure a dramatic 26-23 victory at the Otago Highlanders in the first ever golden point win in Super Rugby Aotearoa at the Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday. ...

India's daily COVID-19 cases rise to record for fifth time this week

Indias daily coronavirus cases on Saturday rose by a record for the fifth time this week and deaths surged to the highest in more than five months, with hospitals and crematoriums overflowing in parts of the country. New cases in the worlds...

Leaking Prashant Kishor's audiotape is BJP's strategy to play mind games, create a wave in Bengal: TMC

The Trinamool Congress TMC termed the leaking of Club House room audio chat of its election strategist Prashant Kishor a strategised mind games of the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP to create a wave in favour of the party in poll-bound West Ben...

Army chief Gen Naravane interacts with officers of Bangladesh Army

Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane on Saturday interacted with the officers of Bangladeshs Army and witnessed an operational demonstration by the troops.He also planted a tree in Ramu Cantonment in Coxs Bazar to commemorate the everlasting f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021