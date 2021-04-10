Two people arrested for ATM burglary attempt in J-K's Rajouri

Two people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly attempting to loot an ATM in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said here.

An FIR was registered on April 7 based on a complaint from a J&K Bank official that unidentified people had broken locks and entered the cabin of an ATM and damaged it in a attempt to commit burglary, the police said.

No loss was, however, reported, the police said.

An investigation was initiated and CCTV footage and other technical evidence were examined and several suspects rounded and questioned, they said.

Based on leads found during the investigation, Mohammad Farooq and Abdul Aziz of Dandote Budhal were apprehended, the police said.

Clothes used in the offence have been recovered from their possession, the police said, adding further investigation was underway.

