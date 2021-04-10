Left Menu

Two drown at waterfall in Goa

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 10-04-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 17:32 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Two teenagers drowned at a waterfall near Bicholim in Goa on Saturday, police said.

Bicholim police inspector Mahesh Gadekar said Gurubhushan Kumar (17) and Satyendra Kumar (18), who hailed from Bihar and currently working as laborers in Goa, had gone for a swim at the Harvalem waterfall, located nearly 50 km away from Panaji when the incident occurred around 12:30 pm.

Gadekar said the duo was warned against venturing into the water by locals but they ignored their warnings.

