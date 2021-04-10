Online dispute resolution to decentralise justice delivery system: DY Chandrachud

Online dispute resolution (ODR) has the potential to decentralize and democratize the justice delivery system for citizens, Justice DY Chandrachud has said.

Speaking at the launch of Niti Aayog's Online Dispute Resolution Handbook on Friday, the Supreme Court justice mentioned that the ODR would make dispute resolution more affordable, amicable, and accessible.

''Online Dispute Resolution has the potential to decentralize, diversify, democratize and disentangle the justice delivery mechanism for the citizens in India,'' he said.

Justice Chandrachud mentioned that one of the most important learnings from the past one year of virtual hearing has been that the process can often be far more efficient because of very simple changes—the use of digital file by all parties, the ability to make digital notes and having all documents in one place.

''These small changes which improve the efficiency of the proceedings lead to quicker resolution,'' he added.

He said the ODR handbook helps us identify three things. ''First, the problem with status quo; second, how ODR can resolve the challenge; third, how this is the right time for mechanism,'' Justice Chandrachud said.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said online dispute resolution is a fast-evolving dispute resolution mechanism that uses technology not just to help but proactively access efficient and affordable justice delivery.

Kant also said that a panel led by Justice(Retired) A K Sikri is finalising a report on online dispute resolution which will help in making it the option of first recourse for several categories of claims in a dynamic fashion.

Tata Sons Vice President Poornima Sampath said, ''We need to run businesses and judicial processes keeping in mind the value of time - Online Dispute Resolution enables that.'' ODR is the resolution of disputes outside courts, particularly of small and medium-value cases, using digital technology and techniques of alternate dispute resolution (ADR), such as negotiation, mediation, and arbitration. According to an official statement, while courts are becoming digitized through the efforts of the judiciary, more effective, scalable, and collaborative mechanisms of containment and resolution are urgently needed. ODR can help resolve disputes efficiently and affordably, the statement said.

