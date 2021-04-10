Left Menu

Online dispute resolution to decentralise justice delivery system: DY Chandrachud

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 19:07 IST
Online dispute resolution to decentralise justice delivery system: DY Chandrachud

Online dispute resolution (ODR) has the potential to decentralize and democratize the justice delivery system for citizens, Justice DY Chandrachud has said.

Speaking at the launch of Niti Aayog's Online Dispute Resolution Handbook on Friday, the Supreme Court justice mentioned that the ODR would make dispute resolution more affordable, amicable, and accessible.

''Online Dispute Resolution has the potential to decentralize, diversify, democratize and disentangle the justice delivery mechanism for the citizens in India,'' he said.

Justice Chandrachud mentioned that one of the most important learnings from the past one year of virtual hearing has been that the process can often be far more efficient because of very simple changes—the use of digital file by all parties, the ability to make digital notes and having all documents in one place.

''These small changes which improve the efficiency of the proceedings lead to quicker resolution,'' he added.

He said the ODR handbook helps us identify three things. ''First, the problem with status quo; second, how ODR can resolve the challenge; third, how this is the right time for mechanism,'' Justice Chandrachud said.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said online dispute resolution is a fast-evolving dispute resolution mechanism that uses technology not just to help but proactively access efficient and affordable justice delivery.

Kant also said that a panel led by Justice(Retired) A K Sikri is finalising a report on online dispute resolution which will help in making it the option of first recourse for several categories of claims in a dynamic fashion.

Tata Sons Vice President Poornima Sampath said, ''We need to run businesses and judicial processes keeping in mind the value of time - Online Dispute Resolution enables that.'' ODR is the resolution of disputes outside courts, particularly of small and medium-value cases, using digital technology and techniques of alternate dispute resolution (ADR), such as negotiation, mediation, and arbitration. According to an official statement, while courts are becoming digitized through the efforts of the judiciary, more effective, scalable, and collaborative mechanisms of containment and resolution are urgently needed. ODR can help resolve disputes efficiently and affordably, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Authorities tighten security apparatus in view of bypoll

Belagavi, Apr 10 PTI The authorities here have strengthened the security apparatus against flow of liquor, freebies and unaccounted money, among other offences, during the bypoll to the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency on April 17.In the pas...

Money, power can buy anything, but can't buy love; Bengal loves Mamata Banerjee: Derek O’ Brien

TMC MP Derek OBrien on Saturday asserted that his party will win the assembly polls in West Bengal and send out a message to the BJP, saying while power and money can buy anything, it cannot buy the love of the states people for Chief Minis...

Diners at clandestine Paris soiree fined for lockdown breaches

More than 110 people dining at a clandestine restaurant were fined late on Friday for violating a COVID-19 lockdown, Paris police said, days after the government denied allegations that ministers had attended similar underground soirees. Th...

IPL 2021: DC win toss, opt to field against CSK

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field first against Chennai Super Kings CSK in the second game of the Indian Premier League IPL here at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. At the toss, Pant, who is leading the te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021