Attack on toll plaza staff in Rajasthan's Jhalawar; furniture, windowpanes damaged

A group of men allegedly attacked employees of a toll plaza in Rajasthans Jhalawar following an argument besides damaging furniture and windowpanes, according to police.The incident took place on the Teendhar-Bakani highway near Ekwasa village of the district on Friday evening.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 10-04-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 19:31 IST
The incident took place on the Teendhar-Bakani highway near Ekwasa village of the district on Friday evening. Three employees at the toll plaza were injured in the incident, police said, adding that they have lodged a case against 12 people, of which one has been arrested.

Asnawar police station SHO Kalyan Singh said an altercation had taken place over the toll amount between employees of the Ekwasa toll plaza and a resident of Jhalawar city, identified as Hariom Gurjar (27), who was travelling by car on Friday evening. Gurjar immediately called his brother Bajranglal, a supplier of coal to a power plant in Baran district. He turned up there with nine to 10 men wielding sticks and irons rods.

They attacked the toll plaza staff and damaged its furniture and windowpanes, the SHO said. They also stole Rs 12,000-13000 from the cash box, he said. Three toll plaza employees sustained injuries. Two of them were discharged after primary treatment while the third worker with a fracture is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the SHO said. Hariom Gurjar has been arrested while efforts are underway to nab the other accused.

