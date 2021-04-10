Left Menu

Explosions in two Somalia cities kill at

PTI | Mogadishu | Updated: 10-04-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 19:32 IST
Explosions in two Somalia cities kill at
The al-Qaida linked group al-Shabab has claimed the responsibility through a report they published on their website and radio Andalus which advocates for their jihadist campaigns. Image Credit: ANI

A suicide bomber detonated his explosives outside a cafe in Somalia's city of Baidoa on Saturday, killing at least four people and wounding more than six others, police said.

The bomber was targeting the Bay region governor, Ali Wardhere, who was outside the Suez Cafeteria, officials reported. The governor escaped the explosion unharmed, according to the official government news agency, SONNA, which reported that at least two of his bodyguards, who were also policemen, were among the wounded.

"The explosion which was heard all around the town of Baidoa has terrorised the people and had created a momentary confusion," said Amin Maddey, who witnessed the explosion and spoke to The Associated Press by telephone.

The al-Qaida linked group al-Shabab has claimed the responsibility through a report they published on their website and radio Andalus which advocates for their jihadist campaigns.

"The target was a convoy accompanying Mr Ali Wardhere, the governor of Bay region, which was hit hard," the al-Shabab statement said, "three of Ali Wardhere's bodyguards have died in the attack and the target which was Ali Wardhere himself got wounded," added the statement.

The police have cordoned off the area for investigation as many bystanders gathered around to check whether their family members or friends are among the victims.

Meanwhile, another explosion went off in the Huriwa district of Mogadishu Saturday, killing one government soldier and wounding a bystander, police said.

It is not known whether the two explosions in Baidoa and Mogadishu are related. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing in Mogadishu.

The people of Somalia are seeing major security lapses as leaders remain in deadlock over the political situation after elections were delayed earlier this year.

"The meeting between the federal government and the federal member states has ended in total failure," said the Minister of Information, Osman Abokor Dubbe, who blamed the two leaders of Puntland and Jubbaland for that failure.

However, both leaders of Puntland and Jubbaland have denied reports of a failed meeting.

There have been fears that the al-Qaida-linked group would be emboldened by Somalia's current political crisis as President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed is under pressure to step aside.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Neetu shares throwback video of Samara's advice to late 'nana' Rishi Kapoor

Veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor shared an adorable throwback video of her granddaughter Samara, which was shot when she visited her late nana and actor Rishi Kapoor in New York. Neetu hopped on to her Instagram handle to share the cute...

Dawood’s 'lieutenant' Jabir Moti to be freed from UK prison as US drops extradition request

Jabir Moti, described in court as a top lieutenant of Dawood Ibrahims D Company worldwide criminal network, is set to be freed from a London prison and fly out to Pakistan after the US dropped an extradition request for him to face drug tra...

Comeback man Raina, Sam Curran guide CSK to 188/7

Suresh Raina announced his IPL comeback with a blazing 36-ball 54 and powered Chennai Super Kings to a solid 188 for seven against Delhi Capitals here on Saturday.Sam Curran smashed away to 34 off only 15 balls to prop up the CSK innings to...

Travis Barker's ex-wife asks Kourtney Kardashian to get boyfriend Travis name inked

Shanna Moakler, the ex-wife of Kourtney Kardashians beau Travis Barker, sarcastically urged the reality TV star to get her boyfriends name inked on her body, just as he did for her recently. Seems like Traviss ex-wife Shanna Moakler has fou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021