Pharmacist held while taking Rs 25,000 bribe in Bundi

A pharmacist posted at a government hospital’s cooperative medicine wholesale store in Bundi was on Saturday arrested while taking a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a medical representative for clearing bills of his firm.

Accused Inderraj Bairwa, a contractual employee of the Rajasthan government, was arrested by the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau for taking the bribe, equivalent to30 percent of the firm’s bill amount, an ACB official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)