Pharmacist held while taking Rs 25,000 bribe in Bundi

Pharmacist held while taking Rs 25,000 bribe in BundiPTI | Kota | Updated: 10-04-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 19:39 IST
A pharmacist posted at a government hospital’s cooperative medicine wholesale store in Bundi was on Saturday arrested while taking a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a medical representative for clearing bills of his firm.
Accused Inderraj Bairwa, a contractual employee of the Rajasthan government, was arrested by the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau for taking the bribe, equivalent to30 percent of the firm’s bill amount, an ACB official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- Anti-Corruption Bureau
- Bundi