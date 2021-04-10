Businessman shot dead in UP's Gorakhpur

A 30-year-old businessman was shot dead by unidentified assailants when he was standing in the balcony of his house in Shahpur area, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday night when some people started pelting stones at the gate of Ved Prakash Chowdhary's house.

After hearing the commotion, Chowdhury stepped out into the balcony on the second floor of the house. The assailants sprayed bullets towards him and escaped, the police said.

He was rushed by family members to BRD medical college where doctors declared him dead.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar P said that four teams have been formed to nab the culprits.

''Ved Prakash Chowdhary was shot dead by some unidentified assailants at Bholajipuram in Basharatpur area under Shahpur police station limit on Friday night at around 11 PM.

''On the complaint of family members, a case against unidentified persons was registered and the body sent for post-mortem examination. Four separate teams have been constituted and the case would be solved soon,'' he said.

Chowdhary was in the business of mobile phone parts and got married four months ago. He was a native of Basti district and was living with his father Krishna Swaroop who works in the North-Eastern Railway.

