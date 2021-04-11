J-K: Woman, daughter missing since Mar 28 rescued

A woman and her daughter, who went missing from Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, were rescued from Samba on Saturday evening, police officials said.

Kuldeep Sharma, a resident of Nai Basti in Reasi district, reported that his wife and daughter are missing from his home since March 28, they said. A missing report was registered and a search was launched, police added.

After hectic efforts, police found the woman along with her daughter in the Rakh Ans Batali area of Samba district, they said.

