J-K: Woman, daughter missing since Mar 28 rescued

J-K: Woman, daughter missing since Mar 28 rescuedPTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-04-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 00:21 IST
A woman and her daughter, who went missing from Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, were rescued from Samba on Saturday evening, police officials said.
Kuldeep Sharma, a resident of Nai Basti in Reasi district, reported that his wife and daughter are missing from his home since March 28, they said. A missing report was registered and a search was launched, police added.
After hectic efforts, police found the woman along with her daughter in the Rakh Ans Batali area of Samba district, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
