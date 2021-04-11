Left Menu

Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drones - state media

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Twitter that two drones were fired at military hangars in Jazan airport and a military air base in Khamis Mushait. The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 against the Houthis after the movement ousted the internationally recognised government from the capital Sanaa. The United Nations and the United States have stepped up diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire deal, which Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Saudi-backed government have welcomed.

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 14:34 IST
Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drones - state media

The Saudi-led military coalition battling Yemen's Houthi movement intercepted and destroyed drones launched by the Iran-aligned group towards Khamis Mushait and Jazan in southern Saudi Arabia, state media said on Sunday.

The coalition said it would take "necessary operational measures" to protect civilians in line with international law. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on Twitter that two drones were fired at military hangars in Jazan airport and a military air base in Khamis Mushait.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 against the Houthis after the movement ousted the internationally recognised government from the capital Sanaa. The United Nations and the United States have stepped up diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire deal, which Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Saudi-backed government have welcomed. The Houthis are pushing for the full lifting of the coalition's sea and air blockade on areas the group controls.

Houthi forces have also launched a ground offensive in Yemen's gas-rich Marib region, the government's last stronghold in the north.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Go with a winning mentality, be meticulous: Former India skipper Bruno to FC Goa

FC Goa need to go in with a winning mentality and adopt a meticulous approach as it makes its debut in the AFC Champions League Group Stage to be held for the first time in India, said former India captain Bruno Coutinho.ISL champions FC Go...

New book asks why world ignores repression by Rwandan leader

The new book Do Not Disturb by British author Michela Wrong questions why some in the international community continue to praise Rwandan President Paul Kagame despite repression in his central African country where he could rule until 203...

Cooch Behar firing: Gloom descends on Bengal village as bodies taken for burial

A pall of gloom prevailed at Jorepatki village on Sunday as the bodies of four persons, who died when CISF personnel opened fire allegedly after coming under attack from locals, were taken for burial by the bereaved families.Wreaths were la...

Hospitals to get 80% of oxygen produced in Chhattisgarh: Govt

Eighty per cent of the total oxygen produced in Chhattisgarh will be supplied for medical purposes to hospitals in the state in view of a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, a government official said on Sunday.The state health department on Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021