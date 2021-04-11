Left Menu

2 kids dead, around 150 shanties gutted in fire at Noida village

A major fire broke out in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Noida on Sunday, leaving two children dead and destroying around 150 shanties, police said. The fire has been controlled now but due to wind there is still smoke left, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-04-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 17:06 IST
2 kids dead, around 150 shanties gutted in fire at Noida village
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A major fire broke out in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Sunday, leaving two children dead and destroying around 150 shanties, police said. The fire broke out around 1 pm in the JJ cluster near Behlolpur village under Phase 3 police station limits, according to officials. ''Around a dozen fire tenders were deployed at the sight to control the blaze. The fire has been controlled now but due to wind there is still smoke left,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said. ''Around 150 shanties got destroyed in the fire and the bodies of two children have been recovered. The exact cause of the fire is being ascertained,'' he said. Police and fire safety officials were at the spot overseeing the operation, he added.

Other details were awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Jordan's King Abdullah and estranged Prince Hamza make first joint appearance since rift

Jordans King Abdullah and former crown prince and half-brother Prince Hamza made their first joint appearance since a rift shook the country, attending a ceremony on Sunday marking 100 years of independence.State media showed the monarch an...

Pacific island devotees of Prince Philip send their condolences

The chief of an indigenous group in the South Pacific island of Vanuatu that venerated Prince Philip offered condolences to Britains royal family on Sunday and recalled meeting the late prince during a visit to England. The connection betwe...

CSK's yellow jersey is pride that I have cherished all my life: Raina

Left-handed batsman Suresh Raina might have missed the IPL 2020 edition due to personal reasons, but he made a stunning comeback in the IPL 2021 season as he played a knock of 54 runs off just 36 balls against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. CS...

Uganda, Tanzania, oil firms sign accords for building $3.5 billion pipeline

Uganda, Tanzania and oil firms Total and CNOOC on Sunday signed agreements that will kickstart the construction of a 3.5 billion crude pipeline to help ship crude from fields in western Uganda to international markets. Frances Total and Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021