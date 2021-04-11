Left Menu

COVID-19: Offline classes in all Gujarat colleges discontinued till April 30

Faced with rising Covid-19 cases, Gujarat government on Sunday announced closure of offline classes in all government and private colleges in the state till April 30.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 11-04-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 20:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Faced with rising Covid-19 cases, Gujarat government on Sunday announced closure of offline classes in all government and private colleges in the state till April 30. Colleges will be able to conduct online education as per their requirement for each semester.

Last week schools for students from Classes 1-9 were shut for an indefinite period. In Gujarat, 5469 Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,47,495. The number of active cases have been recorded at 27,568. A total of 2976 people were discharged and 54 deaths were recorded, the state government said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, with rapidly rising, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday informed that beds for COVID-19 patients have been increased by 15,000 in the state. "COVID-19 cases are rising in Gujarat also. We have imposed a night curfew in 20 cities between 8pm to 6am. We are focusing on testing and vaccination," Rupani had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

