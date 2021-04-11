2 kids dead, around 150 shanties gutted in fire at Noida village

A major fire broke out in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Sunday, leaving two children dead and around 150 shanties destroyed, police said. The fire broke out around 1 pm in the JJ cluster near Behlolpur village under Phase 3 police station limits, according to officials. ''Around a dozen fire tenders were deployed at the sight to control the blaze. The fire has been controlled now but due to wind there is still smoke left,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said. ''Around 150 shanties got destroyed in the fire and the bodies of two children have been recovered. The exact cause of the fire is being ascertained,'' he said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the mishap.

He has announced a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh for the family of each of the deceased, the state government said in a statement issued in Lucknow.

He also directed the officials to extend all possible help to the affected people.

BJP leader and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh too condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

