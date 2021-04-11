Shameful that Delhi Police allowed to torture Punjabis: Navjot Sidhu

Left Menu

In an apparent reference to an accusation by gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana that his cousin was beaten up by the Delhi Police, Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday said it was shameful that they were allowed to torture Punjabis in the states domain.SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal too condemned the alleged assault on Sidhanas cousin Gurdeep Singh, holding Chief Minister Amarinder Singh responsible for it.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-04-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 21:24 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

In an apparent reference to an accusation by gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana that his cousin was beaten up by the Delhi Police, Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday said it was "shameful" that they were allowed to ''torture'' Punjabis in the state's domain.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal too condemned the alleged assault on Sidhana's cousin Gurdeep Singh, holding Chief Minister Amarinder Singh responsible for it. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police refuted the allegations. Sidhana, who is wanted in connection with the Republic Day violence in the national capital, had claimed that his cousin was picked up from Patiala by the Delhi Police and then beaten up.

Sidhana alleged that the Delhi Police questioned his cousin for his whereabouts.

''Shameful that the Delhi Police is allowed to torture Punjabis in our domain and territory. It violates Punjab Govt's authority-with whose connivance was it done?? Lessons should be learnt from Mamata Banerjee who put CBI behind bars when they encroached in W.Bengal's jurisdiction,'' said Sidhu in his tweet on Sunday.

Reacting to the alleged incident, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was ''directly responsible for the atrocities being inflicted'' on the state youth, who had participated in the farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws.

In a statement here, Badal said, ''The manner in which Delhi Police personnel abducted and mercilessly thrashed Mundi Sidhana (Gurdeep), cousin brother of Lakha Sidhana, who is wanted in a case pertaining to the January 26 action at the Red Fort, was condemnable.'' ''The Delhi Police does not have any jurisdiction in Punjab but Amarinder Singh is allowing it a free hand to conduct raids with impunity in the state and arrest youth on flimsy charges. This needs to be stopped immediately,'' alleged Badal.

