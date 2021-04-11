Left Menu

Injured Naxal hiding in village post Gadchiroli encounter held

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-04-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 21:33 IST
Injured Naxal hiding in village post Gadchiroli encounter held

A Naxal who was in hiding after getting injured in an encounter with Gadchiroli police on March 29 has been arrested, a senior official said on Sunday.

The encounter, in which five Naxals were killed, took place in Khobramenda forest, and information had been received that the ultras fled leaving many of their injured colleagues to fend for themselves, said Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal.

''Working on the information, on April 6, we zeroed in on ultra Kishore Kawdo and arrested him from Kathezari village where he was hiding. Kawado, who has a bounty of Rs 16 lakh on his head, had taken a bullet in the leg and the wound was getting gangrenous,'' the SP said.

Kawdo was brought to Gadchiroli for preliminary treatment, then shifted to Nagpur where he underwent surgery, the official informed.

A Naxal sympathiser, identified as Ganesh Kole, has been arrested for helping Kawdo while the latter was on the run.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

World News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Myanmar security forces kill 80 protesters and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 coordination: C'garh officials placed in Mumbai, Hyd

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to post two of its senior officials in Mumbai in Maharashtra and Hyderabad in Telangana to ensure smooth supply of COVID-19 medicines, including Remdesivir, in the state amid a sharp rise in cases.As ...

Cycling-Jakobsen back to racing, completes Tour of Turkey opening stage

Fabio Jakobsen returned to racing more than eight months after suffering horrific injuries at the Tour of Poland, as he completed the opening stage of the Tour of Turkey on Sunday. The 24-year-old Dutchman finished in 147st place, 10 second...

Dancing medicos in scrubs inspire cops to root for vaccines

Kochi, Apr 11 PTI Dancing to the tunes of 1970s Boney Ms Rasputin, Janaki and Naveen, two medical students from Keralas Thrissur Medical College, have shaken the social media for more reasons than one.The 30-second-long video of their danci...

Study sheds light on prevalence rate of anxiety for fathers during perinatal period

Anxiety among men transitioning into parenthood is significantly higher than reported by the global World Health Organization WHO regional prevalence rates, suggest the findings of new research suggested. The findings of the study were publ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021