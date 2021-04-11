Injured Naxal hiding in village post Gadchiroli encounter held

A Naxal who was in hiding after getting injured in an encounter with Gadchiroli police on March 29 has been arrested, a senior official said on Sunday.

The encounter, in which five Naxals were killed, took place in Khobramenda forest, and information had been received that the ultras fled leaving many of their injured colleagues to fend for themselves, said Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal.

''Working on the information, on April 6, we zeroed in on ultra Kishore Kawdo and arrested him from Kathezari village where he was hiding. Kawado, who has a bounty of Rs 16 lakh on his head, had taken a bullet in the leg and the wound was getting gangrenous,'' the SP said.

Kawdo was brought to Gadchiroli for preliminary treatment, then shifted to Nagpur where he underwent surgery, the official informed.

A Naxal sympathiser, identified as Ganesh Kole, has been arrested for helping Kawdo while the latter was on the run.

