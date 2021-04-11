Israel public radio cites intelligence sources saying Israel behind Iran nuclear site incident

Israel public radio cites intelligence sources saying Israel behind Iran nuclear site incidentReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-04-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 21:44 IST
Israeli public radio quoted unidentified intelligence sources on Sunday as saying that Israel's Mossad spy agency carried out a cyber attack against Iran's Natanz nuclear facility. The report on Kan Radio did not disclose the nationality of the intelligence sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
