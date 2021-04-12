Left Menu

Virginia police officer accused of assaulting U.S. Army officer fired

One of two police officers in Virginia accused of assaulting a U.S. Army lieutenant by pointing their guns and pepper-spraying him during a traffic stop has been fired, according to an official statement.

Reuters | Richmond | Updated: 12-04-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 11:39 IST
Virginia police officer accused of assaulting U.S. Army officer fired
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

One of two police officers in Virginia accused of assaulting a U.S. Army lieutenant by pointing their guns and pepper-spraying him during a traffic stop has been fired, according to an official statement. Officer Joe Gutierrez was terminated from his employment after an investigation determined he did not follow the policies of the local police department, the town of Windsor, Virginia said in a statement Sunday.

The statement did not detail any breaches or punishments for the other officer involved in the incident, Daniel Crocker. The firing comes after Army officer Caron Nazario filed a lawsuit against the two police officers in federal court over what court papers say was a violent traffic stop on Dec. 5, 2020, where officers pointed their guns, knocked him to the ground, pepper-sprayed him, and "threatened to murder him."

Nazario, who is Latino and Black, alleged Gutierrez and Crocker violated his constitutional rights, with his lawsuit including assault, illegal search, and illegal detention. Earlier on Sunday, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said tweet he was directing the Virginia State Police to conduct an independent investigation into the case.

Windsor town joined the governor in calling for an investigation of the incident by the Virginia police and a full review of the actions of the two police officers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Muslims navigate restrictions in the second pandemic Ramadan

For Ramadan this year, Magdy Hafez has been longing to reclaim a cherished ritual performing the nighttime group prayers called Taraweeh at the mosque once again.Last year, the coronavirus upended the 68-year-old Egyptians routine of going ...

Iran blames Israel for sabotage at Natanz nuclear site

Iran on Monday blamed Israel for a sabotage attack on its underground Natanz nuclear facility that damaged the centrifuges it uses to enrich uranium there, warning that it would take revenge for the assault.The comments by Foreign Ministry ...

Australia abandons COVID-19 vaccination targets after new advice on AstraZeneca shots

Australia has abandoned a goal to vaccinate nearly all of its 26 million population by the end of 2021 following advice that people under the age of 50 take Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine rather than AstraZenecas shot. Australia, which had banked...

NCB arrests 4 in special drive against psychotropic drugs trafficking

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has arrested four drug peddlers and busted their complete network of drug trafficking in various parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Four persons arrested, complete network busted, which included ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021