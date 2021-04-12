Ukraine says Russia rebuffed attempts to start dialogue over troop build-up

Ukraine says Russia rebuffed attempts to start dialogue over troop build-upReuters | Kyiv | Updated: 12-04-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 12:12 IST
Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Monday that Russia had rebuffed attempts by Kyiv to start a dialogue over its increased military presence on Ukraine's border.
The ministry called on Russia "to withdraw troops from the border with Ukraine, to stop belligerent rhetoric and disinformation," according to a statement.
