Left Menu

Essential for BIS to supervise manufacture, sale of helmets: HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 13:09 IST
Essential for BIS to supervise manufacture, sale of helmets: HC

The Delhi High Court on Monday said it was essential for the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to strictly monitor and supervise the manufacture and sale of helmets as it concerns the safety and security of the consumers.

The observation by Justice Prathiba M Singh came on an NGO's plea claiming no action has been taken by BIS on over 1,400 complaints made by it from 2019 till date highlighting various alleged illegalities and irregularities in manufacture and sale of helmets.

The NGO, Utprerit Consumer Foundation, in its petition filed through advocate Tushar A John, has also claimed that BIS was not properly monitoring and supervising the manufacture and sale of the protective head gear.

After hearing brief arguments on the issue, Justice Singh said, ''Considering that safety and security of consumers is at stake, strict monitoring and supervision of the manufacture and sale of helmets is essential.'' The court directed BIS to look into the complaints made by the NGO and to file a status report indicating the action taken on them and the steps taken by the authority to monitor and supervise the manufacture and sale of helmets to ensure there was no misuse of the ISI mark.

The NGO has claimed in its plea that ''few companies and manufacturers are indulging in rampant illegal and unfair trade practices including misrepresentation and false declarations thereby cheating and misleading the customers by way of manufacturing and selling inter alia sub-standard helmets and/or without applicable license to manufacture helmets''. John, during the hearing, told the court that some companies are using ISI mark on their helmets despite cancellation of their licence to use it, while some others are manufacturing helmets of categories for which they do not have license to use ISI mark.

He also told the court that some of the companies were also making helmets which do not conform to the standards laid down by BIS.

''By doing such illegal acts they are risking the lives of the consumers for their petty and unlawful gain,'' the petition has contended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Pavail Gulati joins Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta-starrer 'Goodbye'

The latest addition to the much-talked-about film, Goodbye, is actor Pavail Gulati. The star has joined previously announced cast members including Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna. Indian film critic and trade analyst Ta...

Iran blames Israel for Natanz nuclear plant outage, vows revenge

Iran blames regional arch-foe Israel for a sabotage incident at its key Natanz nuclear site and will exact revenge, state TV quoted its foreign minister as saying, in what appeared to be the latest episode in a long-running covert war. Iran...

Rollout of eye-scan test for coronavirus targeted by German firm

A Munich-based company hopes to help usher in a new era of coronavirus testing with an eye scan that, it says, takes just three minutes to identify carriers of the disease and has a hit rate of 95. Semic RF has developed its scanning app wi...

Myanmar's Suu Kyi asks court to let her meet lawyers; activists urge New Year defiance

Myanmars detained government leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, asked a court on Monday to be allowed to meet her lawyers in person as she appeared at a hearing via video link to face charges brought by the military junta that could see her jailed f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021