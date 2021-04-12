Left Menu

NCB unearths psychotropic drug trafficking ring; over 30L narcotics seized

It is infamously called the ISIS pill as it was taken by the terrorists of this banned global terror network to reduce pain and enhance endurance, he said.The international trafficking route for Tramadol primarily starts from China and India, with Africa as a transit and subsequently to various parts of the world, the officer said.The NCB, a central anti-narcotics agency, has seized a total of 90 lakh pieces of psychotropic drug along with one lakh of codeine-based cough syrups this year in Delhi-NCR.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 13:25 IST
NCB unearths psychotropic drug trafficking ring; over 30L narcotics seized

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday claimed to have busted a psychotropic drugs trafficking network, that used the 'darknet' to ship consignments abroad, with the arrest of 4 people and seizure of over 30 lakh pieces of drugs and cough syrup.

The syndicate used to conceal the psychotropic drugs in herbal supplement packages, the agency said.

''The operation, that is ongoing, has led to seizure of 30.5 lakh (pieces) of psychotropic drugs, 70,000 codeine-based cough syrups and 14.895 kg Amphetamine drug,'' NCB deputy director (operations) K P S Malhotra said.

''Four people have been arrested till now after raids were conducted in various parts of Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand by the Delhi zonal unit,'' Malhotra said.

He added that this ''module had a modus operandi of getting the orders through darknet (hidden and encrypted Internet) market host and it was delivered through dedicated shippers to create anonymity between the receiver of the order and logistics persons.'' The destination of the consignments were primarily USA, UK, Europe and other countries, Malhotra said.

The two arrested Agra-based alleged narcotics suppliers used to source the psychotropic drugs from a Haridwar (Uttarakhand) based pharmaceutical company. A man from Delhi and a grocery vendor from Balia in Uttar Pradesh have also been arrested under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Pharmaceutical products like Tramadol can be categorised as psychotropic drugs. ''It is used in the treatment of moderate to severe pain.The analgesic effect is multi-modal and leads to mood enhancement,'' a senior anti-narcotics agency officer said. According to the WHO, Tramadol can produce physical dependence, with studies showing that this dependence may occur if it is used daily for some weeks. It is infamously called the 'ISIS pill' as it was taken by the terrorists of this banned global terror network to reduce pain and enhance endurance, he said.

The international trafficking route for Tramadol primarily starts from China and India, with Africa as a transit and subsequently to various parts of the world, the officer said.

The NCB, a central anti-narcotics agency, has seized a total of 90 lakh pieces of psychotropic drug along with one lakh of codeine-based cough syrups this year in Delhi-NCR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Pavail Gulati joins Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta-starrer 'Goodbye'

The latest addition to the much-talked-about film, Goodbye, is actor Pavail Gulati. The star has joined previously announced cast members including Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna. Indian film critic and trade analyst Ta...

Iran blames Israel for Natanz nuclear plant outage, vows revenge

Iran blames regional arch-foe Israel for a sabotage incident at its key Natanz nuclear site and will exact revenge, state TV quoted its foreign minister as saying, in what appeared to be the latest episode in a long-running covert war. Iran...

Rollout of eye-scan test for coronavirus targeted by German firm

A Munich-based company hopes to help usher in a new era of coronavirus testing with an eye scan that, it says, takes just three minutes to identify carriers of the disease and has a hit rate of 95. Semic RF has developed its scanning app wi...

Myanmar's Suu Kyi asks court to let her meet lawyers; activists urge New Year defiance

Myanmars detained government leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, asked a court on Monday to be allowed to meet her lawyers in person as she appeared at a hearing via video link to face charges brought by the military junta that could see her jailed f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021