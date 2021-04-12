Punjab CM takes second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday took his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine here, and appealed to all eligible people to get inoculated.

Singh had taken his first dose of the vaccine last month.

“Punjab CM @capt_amarinder gets his 2nd #COVID19 vaccine shot. Appeals again to all eligible to come forward to get themselves vaccinated for their own protection and that of their families and the society,” the chief minister's media advisor tweeted.PTI CHS VSD DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)